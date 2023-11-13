John O’Brien, Capparoe

Tinnakilla, Capparoe, Nenagh.

November 12th 2023, after a long illness, at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by his father Tony and sister-in-law Patricia.

Beloved son of Margaret and loving brother of Michael, Tony, Brian, Margaret and Elaine.

Sadly missed by his loving family, brother-in-law John Coonan, sisters-in-law Siobhán and Thelma, nieces, nephews, uncle Ned Kearns, cousins, relatives, great neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday, at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 XO94) from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral arriving on Wednesday to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Kilmore Cemetery.

The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care and attention that John received from his GP Dr. Paul O’Farrell and his staff, the staff of Nenagh Hospital and from Dr. Abbas and Dr. Osman and their staff at University Hospital Limerick.

House private.

May he Rest in Peace.