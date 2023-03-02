John (Jackie) Mannix, Clonmel

O’Connell Terrace, Clonmel.

Jackie passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Sonas Melview Nursing Home, Clonmel on Wednesday afternoon. He will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul

Jackie’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 1pm in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church, Clonmel.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Online Condolences may be left on the Condon’s Funeral Directors Facebook Page