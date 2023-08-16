John Finbar White, Kilsheelan

Seskin, Kilsheelan, Clonmel.

John passed away unexpectedly at Tipperary University Hospital on Monday morning surrounded by his loving family.

He is pre-deceased by his parents Kyran & Nellie White and his sister Alma Vaughan.

Beloved husband and father he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Breda, daughters Gaile, Dawn and Ciara, grandchildren Molly, Lilly, Abigaile, Cian, Libby, Lottie, brother James, sister Elaine, Gaile’s husband Pat, Dawn’s husband Noel, Ciara’s partner Eddie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Thursday evening from 4.30pm to 7pm.

Removal on Friday to St Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the following link https://irishlivestream.com/viewingroom2

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis