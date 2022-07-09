Jeremiah (Jerry) Hogan, Cloneen

Peafield, Cloneen.

July 8th 2022, peacefully at his residence.

Beloved husband of, and deeply regretted by, his loving wife Gladys, his sons and daughters, Christina, Peter, Jer, Helen and Davy, son in law Tom, daughters in law Philippa, Ellen and Margaret, grandchildren Emma, Jean, Karl, Maria, Éabha, James, Daithí, Siobhán and Hazel, his sisters Mary and Eileen, sister- in-law Margaret and Peg, brothers-in-law Jim and Seamus, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at home on Sunday from 4pm to 8pm. A one way system will apply on the road from Cloneen village via the Cloneen-Killusty road.

As Covid is prevalent again, the family request that masks be worn in their home.

Funeral Mass in the Church of the Nativity, Cloneen on Monday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.