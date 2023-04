The Cock Pit, Emill West, Cloughjordan.

Jimmy, passed peacefully after a short illness at Tullamore Hospital.

Predeceased by his beloved parents William and Kathleen, his brothers Paddy, Billy, Mick, Eamon and Jack, and sister Margaret.

Deeply regretted by his nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at SS. Michaels & Johns Church, Cloughjordan on Thursday from 12.45 to 1.45pm.

Funeral Mass at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.