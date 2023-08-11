James (Jim) O’ Meara, Killenaule and Fethard

5 Boher Lug, Cashel Road, Killenaule, Thurles and formerly Woodvale Walk, Fethard.

August 10th 2023.

Predeceased by his parents Jack and Mary, brothers Frank and Joe, sister Judy.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Patricia, daughter Melissa, brothers Sean and Pat, sister Alice, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing in O’ Connell’s Funeral Home, Killenaule, E41 HH66, on Saturday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St. Joseph the Worker Church Moyglass on Sunday afternoon at 1.45pm for Funeral Mass at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/moyglass