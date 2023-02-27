Irene Powell (Née Mullins), Clonmel

Honeyview Estate, Clonmel.

Irene passed away peacefully at Rathkeevan Nursing Home on 26th February 2023

Predeceased by her parents Johnny and Eileen, may she Rest in Eternal Peace with them.

Beloved wife of Michael, loving mother to Keith, Gavin, and Darren, doting grandmother to Willow.

She will be forever remembered by her Husband, sons and their partners, brothers Paddy and Seamus, sisters Mary, Breda, Tricia, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel, on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Irene’s Funeral will arrive at St Oliver’s Church at 11.20am on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by Cremation in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co Cork.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.