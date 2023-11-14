Helen Dalton nee Murphy, Ballylooby and Thurles.

Knocknapisha, Ballylooby and formerly of Kincora Terrace, Thurles.

Predeceased by her son Thomas, she will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, sons Pat and John, daughters Vera and Joanne, brothers John and Jimmy, sisters Pattie, Margaret and Maura, son in law Dermot, daughter in law Ping, grandchildren Rachel, Amy, Sarah and Aidan, special niece Susan, brothers in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her home at E21RR70 on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 8pm.

Helen’s funeral cortége will be arriving to St. Kieran’s Church, Ballylooby on Thursday morning for 11.30 mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Helen’s mass will be livestreamed on https://www.premvideo.com/helen-dalton/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Friends of St. Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen, or Vee Valley / Cahir Day Care Centres.