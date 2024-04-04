Gerard ‘Gerry’ O’Shea, Toomevara

Gortagarry Toomevara.

Suddenly at home following a short illness.

Predeceased by his parents Margaret (Peggy) & Michael.

Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Val and his daughters Isabelle & Geraldine. Brother Fr. Martin O’Shea. Extended family cousins, neighbours, relatives, his great friends in Gortagarry & his many friends.

May Gerry Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Friday from 6 to 7.30.

His remains will arrive at Gortagarry Church on Saturday for his Concelebrated Requiem Mass at 11 followed by burial in the Church Grounds.