Geoffrey Croke, Moyne

Formerly Ballyerk, Moyne, Thurles.

Passed away peacefully in the loving care of Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross. 27th April 2022.

Predeceased by his father James and mother Kitty. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sister Rosemary (Crowley), brother-in-law Tom, niece Sinéad, nephew Cathal, aunts, aunt-in-law, uncle-in-law, cousins, relatives and friends.

May he rest in Peace

Reposing in Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles this Friday evening from 6 o’clock to 8 o’clock.

Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Moyne on Saturday morning for Funeral Mass at 11.30 followed by burial in Moyne Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed at www.churchcamlive.ie/moynetempletouhy

No hand shaking and please wear face masks