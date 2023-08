St Patrick’s Place, Fethard, Co Tipperary.

August 20th, 2023.

Deeply regretted by his brothers John, Michael and Christy and his sister Breda (Roberts), relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing in McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Fethard, on Thursday August 24th from 5.30pm with removal to the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, at 7.00pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.00am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

Frankie’s Mass can be viewed online at parishchurch.net.