Eileen Carey nee Hunt, Clonmel, Moyglass and London

Marion Court, Clonmel and late of Cathaganstown, Moyglass and Acton London

Peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Sunday 20th November 2022.

Sadly missed by her loving sons and daughters, Jacinta, Paul, Brian, Ita and John, grandchildren especially Ben, great- grandchildren, sisters May and Stasia, brother Billy, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many Friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Eileen’s Funeral Cortége will arrive at S.S. Peter and Pauls Church on Thursday morning at 11.20am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/peterpaul followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.