Edward Teddy Morgan, Nenagh

Edward Teddy Morgan

Richmond, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully on Dec 16th 2023. In the care of the managment & staff of Milford Hospice. Predeceased by his beloved wife Peg and brothers Christy & Billy. Teddy will be sadly missed by his loving family Marie, Carmel, Eamonn & Deirdre. Grandchildren Holly, Grace, Lily, Evanna, Rory, Ella & Louis. Son in law Kieran & daughter in law Natalie, Nieces, nephews cousins relatives and his many friends. May Teddy Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral home Nenagh this Tuesday from 5 o’c with removal 7.0 o’c arriving at St.Marys of the Rosary Church Nenagh at 7.30 o’c. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11 o’c. Livestream of the mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie Followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery