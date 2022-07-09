Eddie Casey, Galway and Clerihan

The Green, College Road, Galway and formerly of Knockeevan, Clerihan.

Predeceased by his brother John, sister Helen and baby granddaughter Nóinín. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family in The Galway Hospice, after an illness bravely borne with great dignity and courage. Beloved husband of Breda.

Will be sadly missed by his wife, his children Ciarán (Boston), Fiona (Limerick), Desmond (Galway), Nigel (Sydney) and Olivia (Edinburgh), daughters-in-law Mary and Julia, sons-in-law Michael and Keith, grandchildren Eoghan, Eimear, Sarah, Maebh, Aimee, Eddie, Luke, Isla and Emily, sister-in-law Margaret Rowland, brother-in-law Denis O’Mahony, nieces Lillian, Yvonne, Lisa and Michelle, nephews Eddie, Willie and Paul, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bóthar Irwin, Galway on Sunday from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street.

Requiem Mass will take place on Monday 10.30 with funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery, Bohermore, Galway.

Eddie’s Funeral Mass can be livestreamed via Irwin’s Funeral Directors website

House private please. Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Galway Hospice.