Eamonn Connolly, Thurles and Loughmore

Willowmere Drive, Thurles, and formerly Baronstown, Loughmore.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary (née Fitzgibbon), sons Tom and Edward, daughters Louise and Mary, son-in-law Brian, daughter-in-law Paula, cherished grandsons Cian and Ronan, his sister Rena (Ormond), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, former colleagues in the Department of Agriculture, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday 20th April, from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass on Friday 21st April at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

URL of Mass: www.thurlesparish.ie