Dr. Richard (Dick) Fogarty, Nenagh

‘Southwinds’, Dromin Road, Nenagh and formerly of Barrack Street.

February 21st 2023, suddenly, at The Galway Clinic.

Predeceased by his son Jeremy and brothers Michael and William.

Beloved husband of Frances and loving father of Susan, David, Pamela, Nicola, Andrew and Gillian. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his adored grandchildren, Eleanor, Frances, Tom, Anna, Jessica, Rory, Mya, Louie, Eve, Aston, Niamh, Aoife and Senan, sons-in-law Noel, Michael, Ultan and Óisín, daughters-in-law Valerie and Stephenie, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Saturday at his home (E45 WA25) from 3pm until 6pm.

Cremation service will take place on Sunday in Shannon Crematorium (V14 PV30) at 2pm.

The service can be viewed on www.shannoncrematorium.com follow the link for live streaming on the main page and enter the password RFC14. The link will go live at 1.55pm.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Médecins Sans Frontieres Ireland www.msf.ie

May he Rest in Peace.