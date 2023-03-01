Denis Collier, Ballyknockane and Templetuohy

Ballyknockane and originally Templetuohy Village, Thurles.

28th of February 2023.

Predeceased by his wife Kitty, his brother Tom, sister Nuala (Stakelum), daughter in law Angela,

Passed away peacefully in the Beacon Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Loving father to Mary (Hennessy) Mairead (Drury), Tom, Ray, Kevin, deeply regretted by his brother Jim (New York), sisters Margaret (Burke, Mullingar), Marie (Brennan, New Jersey), daughters in law Margaret and Louise, sons in law, John and Joe, Loving Grandfather to Sinead, Diarmaid, Conor, Tomas, Christine, Catherine, Declan, Fiona, Sean, Aidan, Niamh, Aoibheann, Fionn, Tadgh, Eoin, Nuala’s husband Gerry, Jim’s wife Bridget, Brothers in Law, Sisters in Law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30 in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templetuohy.

Interment in Templeree Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com