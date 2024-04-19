Denis (Big Dinny) Kelly, Thurles, Co. Tipperary

Crannagh, Templetuohy, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

On 19th of April 2024, peacefully at home. Predeceased by his wife Eileen.

Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Anne Marie, sons, Murty, John Paul, Declan, Denis and Aidan, sister Mary, son in law Niall, daughters in law Pamela, Catherine, Ann, Julie and Aoife, grandchildren, Emma, Liah, Liam, Darragh, Donnacha, Aine, Tadhg, Páidí, Nell, Seami and Eanna, brothers in law, sisters in law, niece Jackie, nephew Dereck, relatives and friends.



May Denis rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Saturday Evening from 4pm to 8pm.

Removal on Sunday Morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart Templetuohy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.

A livestream of the mass can be viewed on: https://www.churchcamlive.ie/moynetempletuohyparish/

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Hospice Home Care, c/o Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore.



