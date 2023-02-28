David Ambrose Mooney, Templederry

Templederry, Nenagh.

Most recently of Adare & District Nursing Home and Brothers of Charity Services.

Passed away peacefully 27th of February 2023 in the excellent care of all Staff at Adare & District Nursing Home after many health battles borne valiantly.

Beloved son of Eileen and the late Amby. Dearly loved brother of Lorna, Melvyn, Lila & Hazel .

Sadly missed by his brothers in law, Robert, Raymond, John and sister in law, Jean, his nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.

Weep not that I have gone, rejoice that I have been

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm

Cremation service on Thursday in Shannon Crematorium at 4 o’clock

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.