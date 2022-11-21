Christy Browne, Clonmel & Ardfinnan

River Street, Clonmel and formerly Marlfield and Ardfinnan.

Christy passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday morning.

Pre-deceased by his brothers and grandsons he will be sadly missed by his wife Marie, daughters Sandra, Lorraine, Deborah and Dawn, son Wayne, grandchildren Lauren, Adam, Cody, Kian, Jade, Oran and Amy, great-grandchildren Mia, Eva and Madison, brothers, sisters, mother-in-law Bunty, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at 8 Mountain View, Marlfield on Wednesday evening from 4.30pm to 7.30pm.

Removal on Thursday morning to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 noon.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

House private on Thursday morning please.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel.