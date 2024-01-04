Christina Parsons nee Acheson, Clonmel

Poulavanogue, Clonmel.

Christina passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital on Thursday morning surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Shaun she will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her children Sean, Siobhán and Sinéad, step-daughter Marian, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Friday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Saturday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.00am.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.