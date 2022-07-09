Brigid Brennan nee Ryan, Thurles

Rossestown Hill, Thurles.

Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife to her devoted husband Philip, mother to Philip, Ciaran, Anita, Carmel, Aidan and Emily, deeply missed by their partners Gwen, Siobhán, Gareth, Kevin, Shane and Aisling, adored grandmother to her 11 treasured grandchildren Sophie, Jack, Conall, Charlotte, Sarah, Abigail, Ruairí, Rachel, Anna, Daniel and Fionn. Sadly missed by her sister Mary, brothers Con and Seamus, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law Marian and Tina, brother-in-law Joe, cousins, relatives, neighbours, former work colleagues and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Sunday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Monday at 10.30 for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

Family flowers only, any donations to Milford Care Centre.