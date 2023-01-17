Bridget (Bea) Moloney (nee Leahy), Thurles

4 Childers Park, Thurles

Predeceased by her husband Joe and daughter Yvonne.

Deeply regretted by her loving son Anthony, daughter-in-law Carmel, grandchildren Joe and Dean, brother Pat, sisters Margaret, Frances, Kathleen and Joanne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May Bea Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St. Joseph and St. Brigid Church, Bothar na Naomh on Thursday morning at 9.30am for Funeral Mass at 10 o’clock.

Burial after Mass in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live at thurlesparish.ie

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Palliative Care, Limerick.