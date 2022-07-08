Breeda Talbot nee Cleary, Nenagh

“Hettyfield” St. Conlon’s Road, Nenagh.

July 7th 2022 peacefully in the loving care of University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by her loving daughter Marie. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Billy, sons Frank and William, daughters Oonagh and Jean, daughters in law, sons in law , grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Saturday from 4 to 6 o’clock.

Funeral arriving to St Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Sunday morning at 9.45 for Funeral Mass at 10am. followed by cremation in Shannon crematorium at 1pm.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Brothers of Charity Bawnmore.

The funeral mass will be live-streamed on http://nenaghparish.ie/

House strictly private