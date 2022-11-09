Breeda McGrath nee Daly

Parnell Park, Thurles and Formerly Bank Place, Tipperary Town

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Denis, grand-daughter Lauren, brothers and sisters. Deeply regretted by her son Niall, daughters Denise and Niamh, grandson Alan, daughter-in-law June, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law Rita (Daly), Valerie (Leo) and Noreen (McCarthy), relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday 10th November from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption Thurles on Friday 11th November at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town (approx arrival 1pm).

If desired donations in lieu of flowers to Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association or Milford Care Centre.