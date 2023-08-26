Breda Nolan nee Gleeson, Ballinure

Ballinagleragh, Ballinure, Thurles

24th August 2023.

Peacefully in the loving care of nurses and staff at Acorn Lodge Nursing Home Cashel, in her 92nd year.

Predeceased by her husband Tommy, brothers Tommy & Connie, sisters Anne & Maggie.

Deeply regretted by her nieces & nephews Jack (Gleeson), Kathleen (Kennedy), Catherine (Gleeson) and Eamonn (Donnelly), grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, her very kind neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in O’Connell’s Funeral Home, Killenaule on Sunday evening from 5 o’clock to 7 o’clock, arriving at St. Mary’s Church Killenaule at 7.15.

Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11.30 followed by burial in Ballinure Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed at www.churchcamlive/killenaule