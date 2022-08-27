Breda (Brigid) English (nee Kennedy), Athlone and Roscrea

Clonkeen, The Pigeons, Athlone and formerly Hazelfort, Ballingary, Roscrea.

26th August 2022 peacefully.

Predeceased by her parents, Edward and Theresa, sisters-in-law Hilda and Mary.

Sadly missed by her loving family, husband Mervyn, sons Robert and Trevor, daughters-in-law Aisling and Kaela, grandchildren Billy, Ruadh, and Alice, sisters Marie (Concannon), Renee (Hogan) and mary (Byrne), brothers Pat, Tim and Eamon, sisters-in-law Mary, Marie and Maria, brothers-in-law Michael, Aidan and Bernard, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May she rest in peace.

Breda will repose at her family home on Sunday from 3 o’clock until 7 o’clock.

Funeral mass will take place on Monday at 12 o’clock in the Church of the Immaculate Conception Tang, followed by burial in Templeavalley cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Irish cancer society.