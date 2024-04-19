Bernard (Ben) Darcy, Toomevara and Cloughjordan.

Glendown, Toomevara & formerly of Templemore Road Cloughjordan.

Peacefully on April 18th surrounded by his family at Milford Hospice Limerick. Predeceased by hos beloved parents Girlie & Dan and brothers Christopher, Joe & Dan. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary and their children Marese & Mark and also by Mary, Tasha, Kevin, Julie-ann & Katie. Brothers Billy, Paddy, Jack, Ned, Tom, Frances & Declan. Aunt Betty, Uncle Tom, Grandchildren, Mother in law Anne Bourke, Brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews cousins neighbours relatives and friends.

May Ben Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans funeral home Nenagh this Saturday from 6pm to 8pm. His remains will arrive at Gortagarry Church at 9pm.

Requiem mass on Sunday at 2pm. Followed by burial in SS. Michael, & John’s Church Grounds Cloughjordan.

Donations if desired to Milford Hospice