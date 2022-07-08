Arthur Kane, Clonmel

Highfield Grove and formerly Abbey Road, Clonmel.

Arthur passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of Waterford University Hospital on Wednesday afternoon surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his wife Eileen, twin brother Paddy and sister Dymphna, he will be sadly missed by his sons Vincent and Graham, daughters Mary, Orla and Ann, grandchildren Millie, Niamh, Andrew, Alex, Darragh, Faye and Liam, brothers John, Billy and Martin, sisters Ann and Mary, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Monday from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Tuesday to St Oliver’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.30am.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Oliver’s Parish Facebook. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condon’s Funeral Directors Facebook page.