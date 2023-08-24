Annie Landy Homer, Cahir and London

Cranna, Cahir and London,

Annie passed away peacefully in St. Christopher’s Hospice, London, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her father Mossie, she will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Colin, her mother Joan, brothers Brendan and Joe, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass at 11.30 am on Saturday in St. Kieran’s Church, Ballylooby after which Annie’s Ashes will be interred in the adjoining cemetery.

The Mass will be livestreamed on http://www.twitch.tv/patcorbettlive