Ann Williams (née Loonam), Kilkenny, Clonmel & Offaly

Loughboy, Kilkenny, late of Clonmel and Birr, formerly of Cloghan, Offaly.

Ann died on August 20th 2023, peacefully in the excellent care of the doctors, nurses and staff, in the presence of her loving family at Aut Even Hospital, Kilkenny.

She was late of Clonmel and Birr and was a native of Attinkee, Cloghan, Offaly.

Ann will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving husband Robert (Bobby), daughter Mary Frances (Robinson), son-in-law Cieran, brother Tom (Cloghan), sister Rose Mannion (Lorrha), sister-in-law Bridie, brother-in-law Liam, grandsons Bobby, Charlie and Harry, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Grant Ann Eternal Rest and Peace.

Ann will repose at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday evening, (Aug. 22nd) from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning (Aug. 23rd) to St. Mary’s Church, Cloghan, Offaly where her Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 11am, and may be viewed on http://www.cloghanbanagherparish.ie.

Interment afterwards in Killourney Cemetery.