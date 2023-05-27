Ann Shoer (Née Holmes), Nenagh

Late of Silver Street and Bulfin Crescent, Nenagh.

Peacefully in the exceptional care of the management and staff of the Nenagh Manor Nursing home and in particular the Dementia Care unit.

Predeceased by her husband Stephen and sons Stephen Jnr, John, Paddy & Bobby. Will be sadly missed by her loving family Anne, Mary, Billy, Paul, Christine & Maggie, Brother Arthur Holmes, sons in law and daughters in law, nieces and nephews, extended families relatives neighbours and friends.

May Ann Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Sunday from 5pm to 7pm.

Her remains will arrive at St.Mary’s of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Monday for Requiem mass at 2pm, livestream of the mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie.

Cremation service at Shannon Crematorium at 4pm.

Livestream of this service can be viewed on Shannoncrematorium.com, password to follow.