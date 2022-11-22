Ann O’Gorman, Roscrea

79 Kennedy Park, Roscrea.

Peacefully in the care of the Matron and staff of Milford Hospice, Limerick.

Predeceased by her parents Edward and Theresa and sister Patricia.

Deeply regretted by her brothers Thomas, Eddie and Paul, sister Maria, brothers-in-law Tommy and Seamus, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea on Thursday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Friday morning at 11..30am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining church grounds.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice Care.