Tipperary Camogie denied place in Division 1 final after 2-point loss to Kilkenny

Additional reporting by Geraldine Kinane

Tipperary have suffered a heart-breaking defeat this afternoon to Kilkenny in the Division 1 league semi-final.

The Tipp side were certainly in the driving seat for the first half of today’s game, heading into the dressing room at half-time with a five-point lead. They had amassed 11 points, to Kilkenny’s 1 goal and 3, and Kilkenny really had no answer to Cáit Devane who scored 8 of Tipp’s 11 points herself.

However, it was a different Kilkenny in the second half. The All-Ireland champions upped their work-rate and their game.

At the water break it was 13 points (Tipp) to 1-6 (KK) and then Tipp’s struggles really began.

Tiredness appeared to set in and Kilkenny got in for 2 goals in quick succession.

Tipperary didn’t give up the fight though, with the likes of Eimear McGrath, Orla O’Dwyer, and Cáit Devane all getting on the scoreboard again.

It was nip-and-tuck right to the final whistle, but in the end it was the Cats who came out on top, after two late frees were pointed by Denise Gaule.

They now march on to the Littlewoods Ireland National League final next weekend.

The final score in Nowlan Park today was:

Kilkenny – 3-12

Tipperary – 19 points