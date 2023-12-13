Tipperary Gardaí urge shoppers to watch out for online scams

With many people around the county still doing some last minute online shopping for Christmas Gardaí in the Tipperary Division are urging caution.

The National Cyber Crime Bureau is offering some simple steps to staying safe when purchasing from websites

Sgt Margaret Kelly of Clonmel Garda Station outlines some of the precautions people should take.

“Be aware of fake gift cards or vouchers, Only purchase vouchers directly from retailers – their own site or store. Be aware of fake shipping notices – these are becoming really common. These are emails or texts telling you that there’s a problem with your delivery or also asking for you to make a payment to do with customs and things like that – they’re generally fake.

“There are fake mobile shopping apps – only use known or reputable apps to purchase goods over your mobile phone and buy from trusted sources and retailers.”