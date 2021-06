Carrick on Suir’s Sam Bennett has been ruled out of the Tour of Belgium with a knee injury and will instead rest up before defending his green jersey at the Tour de France later this month.

The Tipp rider had been pencilled in for the five-day stage race which gets underway today in the northern town of Beveren.

But Bennett’s Deceuninck – Quick-Step team confirmed that he has been ruled out after picking up an injury in training last week.