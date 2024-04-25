Tipp Roads Policing Unit part of multi-agency operation on M8

At least two cars were seized by Gardaí in County Tipperary yesterday evening.

The local roads policing unit mounted a three-hour multi agency checkpoint on the northbound lanes of the M8 motorway just south of the Horse and Jockey Junction.

Gardaí were checking for drink and drug driving and for tax and insurance.

But the Road Safety Authority Ireland, the Health and safety Authority and Revenue were also checking commercial vehicles were compliant with regulations.

Two cars were seized and their drivers put off the road for not having insurance.