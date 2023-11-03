Questions asked over plans to house International Protection Applicants in Cashel

Cashel is to be home to over 70 International Protection Applicants from next week.

They are to be put up in the hostel on John Street in the town from next Tuesday.

Cashel Chamber of Commerce has contacted Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman about the plans to house the 74 men from November 7th next.

Chamber President Martin Lynch says they acknowledge the significance of supporting International Protection Applicants within the community they have a number of concerns.

“We are apprehensive about the current and future management of this facility on John Street and its potential impact on our vibrant tourism town and the wellbeing of the current 40 residents living on John Street.

“Our primary concern revolves around the continued management of the hostel – we have formally requested Minister O’Gorman to provide assurances about the safety, security and overall wellbeing of both the applicants and the local families residing on John Street.”