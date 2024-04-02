McDonald: Sinn Féin candidates already putting in the groundwork in Tipperary

Sinn Féin is determined to increase their numbers of Tipperary County Council in June.

The party currently has three members on the forty strong local authority.

David Dunne is a member of the Carrick on Suir Municipal District while Tony Black was elected to the Tipp-Cashel District in the last local elections.

Anne Marie Ryan joined Sinn Fein late last year having been elected in Tipp Town as an Independent representative.

Party leader Mary Lou McDonald told Tipp FM that they are determined to do better this time.

“It’s no secret that last time out we had a very difficult day in the local and European elections. We are hoping that we will have a much stronger day out but we take nothing for granted. We know this is all about hard work, this is all about showing up and doing your very, very best for the communities that you represent.”

Deputy McDonald says their candidates have already been putting in the groundwork.

“The lads are out knocking on doors and talking to people and more importantly listening to people. I’ve been saying this, its so important now that we’re actually listening to what communities are telling us. So we’re in the hands of the people but we’re going to work really, really hard to get a good result – a very strong result – on the day.”