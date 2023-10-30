O’Meara hails players as Kiladangan bask in county final success

Kiladangan are the 2023 Tipperary senior hurling champions.

The North Tipp side defeated Thurles Sarsfields in yesterday’s final replay on a full-time score of 1-21 to 1-20.

A Sean Hayes goal late in the second half secured what is a second ever senior hurling title for Kiladangan.

Their manager John O’Meara was thrilled with the result and for his players after getting over the line:

“Delighted for the guys, you know, the work they’ve put in. Delighted for the club – there’s great people involved. And Kiladangan have been here a lot of days and it hasn’t gone their way. And they came out of here last year really down and disappointed. But what a difference twelve months makes. Deserving winners, after a Titanic battle, over two days. I’m absolutely thrilled for them.”