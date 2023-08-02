Local man speaks of challenge in overcoming spinal injury

A local advocate for young people with spinal cord injuries is urging them to talk.

In April 2022 Colin Lernihan fell from a bridge in Nenagh and was left partially paralysed and in a wheelchair.

Having spent months in the National Rehabilitation Hospital he made significant progress and can now stand for short periods with and take a few steps with the use of an aid.

He told Tipp FM that it had been tough to mentally come to terms with his new life, but he is now seeing progress and views everyday as a new challenge.

Colin feels there should be more awareness around this kind of injury especially for young people and he urged anyone in his position not to be ashamed.

“The main thing is don’t clam, don’t hide yourself away, it broke me down a few times, the main thing sis to talk to people, when I was in hospital and people were telling me to talk I thought they were talking rubbish I was like how can you talk about something like that but now seeing it from my point of view the main thing is to talk, don’t hide away and there is hope. For me to be able to stand up now and take a few steps is a major step forward for me let’s say.”

Over the last 12 months he was been through extensive rehabilitation Colin told Tipp FM that he has made major progress- he recalled the first time he stood up in the robotic frame and what has happened since:

“It was my first time in the robot and it was a strange feeling because I was so used to sitting down, so I did two session with the robot and it actually progressed me to be able to further stand up and be able to walk with a four wheel walker. Now I did have splints and I have other contraptions and stuff but my hope for the future is to be able to walk around the house and not outside.”