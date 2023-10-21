Lorrha snatch victory at the death to capture the County Premier Intermediate Hurling title.

Lorrha/Dorrha have been crowned county Premier Intermediate hurling champions, following an epic one point win over Thurles Sarsfields in Nenagh. The final score in MacDonagh Park was Lorrha 2-13 (19), Thurles Sarsfields 0-18 (18).

In doing so, the North Tipp club have made it two county titles in two seasons, having been promoted from the intermediate ranks just last year.

With a relatively young team and an ambitious coach, many had tipped them as contenders prior to the beginning of this championship, and Ken Hogan’s side have now delivered on their promise. They very nearly landed the success last weekend, but an incredible late Mikey O’Brien point pushed the game to a replay on that occasion. In this instance however, Lorrha proved themselves as just about the better side, claiming an historic victory that earns them a place among Tipperary’s top-tier teams in 2024.