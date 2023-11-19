Kiladangan and Clonlara prepare to lock horns in highly anticipated Munster semi-final clash

Kiladangan are in Munster senior club hurling action for the first time in the club’s history this afternoon.

Clonlara of Clare await the Dan Breen Cup winners in Semple Stadium at 2pm for their semi-final clash.

The winners today will play the winners of Na Piarsaigh of Limerick and Waterford’s Ballygunner, who meet in the other semi-final at 4pm in the Gaelic Grounds.

Speaking on Across The Line, Enda Treacy from the Tipperary Star fancies Kiladangan to come through a tight contest:

“I see Kiladangan as favourites.

I’ve seen Clonlara live a few times this year, they are an extremely well organised team with good hurlers around the park but I think Kiladangan have that bit more quality.

Clonlara created a lot of goal chances in that county final and didn’t take them, I don’t think they’ll be given as many opportunities, Kiladangan are just that bit cuter.

Despite only winning their second county final, Kiladangan are a team that has so much experience playing in big games and I think they will want this a bit more than Clonlara.

I fancy Kiladangan to get the job done but I don’t see this being an easy game for them.”

We’ll have live commentary of toay’s game here on Tipp FM from 2pm with thanks to Irish Computers, Nenagh.

Elsewhere today, Ballina tarvel to play Newport in Newport at 12 noon in the North U21A football final.