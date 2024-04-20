Kerry’s Ladies Footballers defeat Tipperary

The Tipperary ladies footballers got their Munster championship underway this afternoon.

Peter Creedon’s side took on this year’s beaten Division 1 league finalists and last year’s beaten All-Ireland finalists Kerry in Killarney.

The game got underway in Fitzgerald Stadium at 1.45pm and acted as the curtain raiser for Kerry’s Munster senior football semi-final with Cork.

Today’s game was the first round of the round robin series between Tipp, Kerry, Cork and Waterford.

Kerry came out on top today, defeating the Premier by fifteen points, with a final score of Kerry 2-14. Tipp 0-05.