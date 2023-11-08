Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign to hold rally in Roscrea

Another local demonstration is being organised to show support for the people of Palestine.

A Solidarity Rally will be held in Roscrea from 6.30 this evening outside Shaw’s on Castle Street.

Over 10,000 people have been killed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza since the Hamas attacks on the 7th of October – 4,000 of them have been children.

A similar demonstration in Thurles last month was attended by more than a hundred people and local politicians.

Breandán Ó’Conchúir from the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign says they are building on the success of recent demonstrations in Thurles and Nenagh.