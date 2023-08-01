Boil water notices for a number of Tipperary supplies

Due to further industrial action arising from the dispute between Unite and some Local Authorities Boil Water Notices will be in place in areas of Tipperary for several days.

The notices also cover Waterford and will continue for a three-day period from tomorrow to Friday 4th of August 2023 inclusive.

Uisce Éireann, says they have no choice but to put several notices in place at water treatment plants in Crotty’s Lake, Glenary and Poulavanogue.

All customers in the following areas are advised to boil their water before consuming from Tuesday at 12 midnight (00.01 Wednesday) until further notice:

All customers on the Carrick an Suir (Crottys Lake) Public Water Supply Scheme which includes Carrickbeg Area, Abbey Hill, Mass Road, Brookdale, Saint Mollerans, Connolly Park, Castlecourt, Waterford Road, Mothal Road, Sweet Auburn, Manor Close, Woodland Heights and north of the River Suir; Hazel Close, Oak Drive, Beech Avenue, Sycamore Close, Mount Saint Nicholas, Greenhills, and surrounding areas; and the Joanstown area in Co. Waterford.

All consumers supplied by the Glenary Public Water Supply which includes parts of Clonmel Town centre and surrounding areas including Cashel Road, Cahir Road and Ring Road; and the Kilcomma/Finger Post areas in Co. Waterford.

All customers on the Clonmel Poulavanogue Public Water Supply which includes Clonmel, Poulavanogue and surrounding areas; and the Mountain Road and Knocklucas areas in Co. Waterford.

The Boil Water Notices may run for several days as we will need time to assess the impacts on treatment plants and processes post-strike.

There may also be some disruption to water services and the speed at which bursts to the water network are repaired

Tom Cuddy, Head of Operations for Uisce Éireann says they are urging Unite to engage and provide guarantees that essential services will be maintained for homes, hospitals and businesses.