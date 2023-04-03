New Garda call centre commences operation

There are changes coming into effect in the way calls to Gardaí in Tipperary will be dealt with from today.

This is an internal change to their system which will see some calls transferred to a Garda Call Centre with that operator then identifying the appropriate response.

Sergeant at Cahir Garda Station Carol O’Leary says that people should still call their local station but they shouldn’t panic if they are sent on to an external dispatcher.

She says this is to aid the speed of their response times to all incidents.

“You can still ring and we would urge people to ring your local Garda Station, if it is something that needs to be transferred it’s just for people to be aware you might be transferred – that Garda Station might transfer you on to another call taker. But again they are full time at it they are highly trained and they have the technology to best serve the public.”