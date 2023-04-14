Fundraising campaign in memory of a well-known local Garda

Deirdre Darcy Hogan was a Juvenile Liaison Officer in Nenagh and lost her third battle with cancer late last year.

Her family and friends have decided to organise a major fundraiser to remember her in the lead up to her first anniversary in November.

All proceeds are being donated to North Tipperary Hospice and the Irish Cancer Society kicking off with a table quiz in Paddy’s Bar Terryglass tonight at 8 o’clock.

Later in the year four family members intend to run the Dublin City Marathon in her honour.

Her husband Noel Darcy says the marathon is a big undertaking for some of the family.

“My three brothers Eamon, who has already done 10 marathons and my next brother Vincent and Brian and my great friend and brother in law Tom and three of these who have never done more than a 5km and who are really dedicating themselves and really putting time and effort into getting themselves ready to do the Dublin City Marathon which is a huge undertaking but they are determined to do it in Deirdre’s memory and it is coinciding with them that we are doing this fundraiser.”

Noel went on to explain why they feel it’s important they pay tribute to her life in this way.

“She had treatment and surgery and got the all clear but unfortunately it came back and got better of her but during those four years she lived life to the fullest and she was so upbeat and determined but unfortunately it got the better of her in the end. She was just such an unbelievable person so well liked and so widely known and so many people were so fond of Deirdre and she did so much good for so many and just a very, very popular person.”