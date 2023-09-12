Drink driving arrests in Thurles

Gardaí in Thurles recently got two intoxicated motorists for the price of one.

Officers were on patrol in the town when they spotted a vehicle being driven erratically.

Sgt Margaret Kelly outlined what happened next.

“It went down a one-way street the wrong way. The Gardaí activated their blue lights to stop the car but it continued on. The Gardaí saw the driver swap seats with the passenger while the car was in motion and it continued to drive before stopping some metres away.

“Both males failed the roadside breath test and both were arrested and conveyed to Thurles Garda station where samples were taken. Investigations are ongoing into the incident.”