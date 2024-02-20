Concerns raised about lack of Gardaí in Roscrea

A number of local women staged a protest outside the Garda station in Roscrea last night.

The gathering was to highlight how unsafe women feel in the area following an alleged incident in the town involving a woman and her children.

Gillian Dunne is a member of the newly formed Roscrea Community Action group – she told Tipp Today earlier that Garda numbers in the town are a huge cause for concern.

“We were told that there was 14 Garda but what the people don’t know is that one of those Guards retired last night, three of them are on light duties so they’re not allowed out on the beat. There’s one car so they’re trying to do all this work. They had a lay man at the front desk – he was taken away and that has put more pressure on them.”